QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Booz Allen Hamilton
(NYSE:BAH)
84.59
-0.04[-0.05%]
At close: May 25
84.63
0.0400[0.05%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low69.68 - 91.46
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding100.8M / 132.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.1M
Mkt Cap11.2B
P/E24.6
50d Avg. Price85.41
Div / Yield1.72/2.03%
Payout Ratio44.77
EPS0.96
Total Float100.8M

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH), Key Statistics

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
13.6B
Trailing P/E
24.6
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
20.1
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.36
Price / Book (mrq)
10.69
Price / EBITDA
13.92
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
16.57
Earnings Yield
4.06%
Price change 1 M
1.04
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.02
Beta
0.95
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
7.91
Tangible Book value per share
-12.27
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
5B
Total Assets
6B
Total Liabilities
5B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.11
Gross Margin
54.22%
Net Margin
6.3%
EBIT Margin
8.73%
EBITDA Margin
10.68%
Operating Margin
8.73%