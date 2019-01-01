QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
BancAffiliated Inc is engaged in providing banking services. Its services include deposits, home and consumer loans, certificate of deposit, mobile and online banking, debits and credit cards, construction and commercial loans and others.

BancAffiliated Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BancAffiliated (BAFI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BancAffiliated (OTCEM: BAFI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are BancAffiliated's (BAFI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BancAffiliated.

Q

What is the target price for BancAffiliated (BAFI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BancAffiliated

Q

Current Stock Price for BancAffiliated (BAFI)?

A

The stock price for BancAffiliated (OTCEM: BAFI) is $100 last updated Fri May 14 2021 14:00:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BancAffiliated (BAFI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 19, 2012.

Q

When is BancAffiliated (OTCEM:BAFI) reporting earnings?

A

BancAffiliated does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BancAffiliated (BAFI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BancAffiliated.

Q

What sector and industry does BancAffiliated (BAFI) operate in?

A

BancAffiliated is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.