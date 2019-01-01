ñol

Bank of America Corp PRF PERPETUAL USD - 1/000TH INT Ser SS
(OTC:BACXL)
24.92
00
At close: Feb 2
15 minutes delayed

Bank of America Corp PRF PERPETUAL USD - 1/000TH INT Ser SS (OTC:BACXL), Dividends

Bank of America Corp PRF PERPETUAL USD - 1/000TH INT Ser SS issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Bank of America Corp PRF PERPETUAL USD - 1/000TH INT Ser SS generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Bank of America Corp PRF PERPETUAL USD - 1/000TH INT Ser SS Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Bank of America Corp PRF PERPETUAL USD - 1/000TH INT Ser SS (BACXL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bank of America Corp PRF PERPETUAL USD - 1/000TH INT Ser SS.

Q
What date did I need to own Bank of America Corp PRF PERPETUAL USD - 1/000TH INT Ser SS (BACXL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bank of America Corp PRF PERPETUAL USD - 1/000TH INT Ser SS.

Q
How much per share is the next Bank of America Corp PRF PERPETUAL USD - 1/000TH INT Ser SS (BACXL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bank of America Corp PRF PERPETUAL USD - 1/000TH INT Ser SS.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Bank of America Corp PRF PERPETUAL USD - 1/000TH INT Ser SS (OTC:BACXL)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bank of America Corp PRF PERPETUAL USD - 1/000TH INT Ser SS.

