Bank Of China
(OTCPK:BACHY)
9.715
00
At close: May 25
9.7459
0.0309[0.32%]
PreMarket: 8:07AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low8.45 - 10.41
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 11.8B
Vol / Avg.- / 80.3K
Mkt Cap114.4B
P/E3.64
50d Avg. Price9.73
Div / Yield0.87/8.94%
Payout Ratio27.45
EPS4.75
Total Float-

Bank Of China (OTC:BACHY), Key Statistics

Bank Of China (OTC: BACHY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
3.64
Forward P/E
3.59
PE Ratio (TTM)
3.63
PEG Ratio (TTM)
0.59
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.32
Price / Book (mrq)
0.35
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
27.47%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
1
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
27.45
Tangible Book value per share
27.13
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
25.1T
Total Assets
27.5T
Total Liabilities
25.1T
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.07
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
35.87%
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -