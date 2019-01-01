QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/18.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.69 - 3.16
Mkt Cap
10.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.12
Shares
5B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Apr 6, 2021, 12:38PM
International Airlines Group is a European airline group flying under the British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus, and Vueling brands. In 2019, the company carried 118 million passengers to its network of 279 destinations globally. The group's main airport hubs are London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Madrid, Barcelona, and Dublin. The company generated sales of EUR 25.5 billion in 2019.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Intl Cons Airlines Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Intl Cons Airlines Group (BABWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intl Cons Airlines Group (OTCPK: BABWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Intl Cons Airlines Group's (BABWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Intl Cons Airlines Group.

Q

What is the target price for Intl Cons Airlines Group (BABWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Intl Cons Airlines Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Intl Cons Airlines Group (BABWF)?

A

The stock price for Intl Cons Airlines Group (OTCPK: BABWF) is $2.17 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:44:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Intl Cons Airlines Group (BABWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intl Cons Airlines Group.

Q

When is Intl Cons Airlines Group (OTCPK:BABWF) reporting earnings?

A

Intl Cons Airlines Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Intl Cons Airlines Group (BABWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intl Cons Airlines Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Intl Cons Airlines Group (BABWF) operate in?

A

Intl Cons Airlines Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.