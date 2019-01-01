ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Alibaba Group Holding
(OTCPK:BABAF)
10.40
00
At close: May 24
13.01
2.6100[25.10%]
PreMarket: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low9.17 - 29.46
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding15.6B / 21.5B
Vol / Avg.- / 111.6K
Mkt Cap223.6B
P/E23.06
50d Avg. Price12.34
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.95
Total Float-

Alibaba Group Holding (OTC:BABAF), Key Statistics

Alibaba Group Holding (OTC: BABAF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
172.2B
Trailing P/E
23.06
Forward P/E
9.5
PE Ratio (TTM)
10.06
PEG Ratio (TTM)
3.22
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.81
Price / Book (mrq)
1.53
Price / EBITDA
16.9
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
12.78
Earnings Yield
4.34%
Price change 1 M
0.84
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
6.81
Tangible Book value per share
4.5
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
651B
Total Assets
1.8T
Total Liabilities
640.4B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.74
Gross Margin
39.54%
Net Margin
8.42%
EBIT Margin
12.58%
EBITDA Margin
13.75%
Operating Margin
13.28%