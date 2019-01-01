QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Azrieli Group Ltd manages and operates companies that own properties across Israel, subsidiaries in the energy, water, and environment industries, a card company, and a bank. The company's income-producing properties include shopping malls, office towers, industrial buildings, and residential properties. In addition to owning properties in Israel, the portfolio consists of a minor number of international properties. Under the energy business, holdings include marketing and distribution of refined oil and water desalination, wastewater purification, and sludge treatment facilities.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target