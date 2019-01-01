Azrieli Group Ltd manages and operates companies that own properties across Israel, subsidiaries in the energy, water, and environment industries, a card company, and a bank. The company's income-producing properties include shopping malls, office towers, industrial buildings, and residential properties. In addition to owning properties in Israel, the portfolio consists of a minor number of international properties. Under the energy business, holdings include marketing and distribution of refined oil and water desalination, wastewater purification, and sludge treatment facilities.