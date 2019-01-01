QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/13.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.16 - 0.33
Mkt Cap
93.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
310.7M
Outstanding
Azure Minerals Ltd is a mineral exploration company focusing on precious and base metal projects in northern Mexico. The business has one operating segment being mineral exploration.The company's project includes Oposura a high grade, sulphide-hosted, zinc-lead-silver deposit located in Mexico. Its Alacran projects host the Mesa de Plata deposits and Loma Bonita deposits in Mexico. Substantial revenue comes from Mexico operations.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Azure Minerals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Azure Minerals (AZRMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Azure Minerals (OTCPK: AZRMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Azure Minerals's (AZRMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Azure Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Azure Minerals (AZRMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Azure Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Azure Minerals (AZRMF)?

A

The stock price for Azure Minerals (OTCPK: AZRMF) is $0.3 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 15:56:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Azure Minerals (AZRMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Azure Minerals.

Q

When is Azure Minerals (OTCPK:AZRMF) reporting earnings?

A

Azure Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Azure Minerals (AZRMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Azure Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Azure Minerals (AZRMF) operate in?

A

Azure Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.