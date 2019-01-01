Aurizon operates rail haulage of coal, iron ore, and freight, and owns a regulated rail network in Queensland. Bulk export coal haulage from mine to port contributes 40% of earnings. The freight and iron ore segment contributes 10% of earnings and undertakes the rail haulage of bulk agricultural, mining, and industrial products. The rail network, composed of 2,670 kilometres of coal rail network under a 99-year lease from the Queensland government, contributes around half of earnings.