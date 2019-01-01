|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Aztec Land & Cattle (OTCPK: AZLCZ) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Aztec Land & Cattle.
There is no analysis for Aztec Land & Cattle
The stock price for Aztec Land & Cattle (OTCPK: AZLCZ) is $335.04 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:28:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 1, 2005 to stockholders of record on January 9, 2006.
Aztec Land & Cattle does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Aztec Land & Cattle.
Aztec Land & Cattle is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.