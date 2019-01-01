QQQ
Aztec Land & Cattle Ltd is engaged in leasing land for grazing cattle to local cattle ranchers. The company also sells land to its neighbors, as well as for development in nearby communities such as Holbrook, Heber, and Snowflake.

Aztec Land & Cattle Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aztec Land & Cattle (AZLCZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aztec Land & Cattle (OTCPK: AZLCZ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Aztec Land & Cattle's (AZLCZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aztec Land & Cattle.

Q

What is the target price for Aztec Land & Cattle (AZLCZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aztec Land & Cattle

Q

Current Stock Price for Aztec Land & Cattle (AZLCZ)?

A

The stock price for Aztec Land & Cattle (OTCPK: AZLCZ) is $335.04 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:28:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aztec Land & Cattle (AZLCZ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 1, 2005 to stockholders of record on January 9, 2006.

Q

When is Aztec Land & Cattle (OTCPK:AZLCZ) reporting earnings?

A

Aztec Land & Cattle does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aztec Land & Cattle (AZLCZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aztec Land & Cattle.

Q

What sector and industry does Aztec Land & Cattle (AZLCZ) operate in?

A

Aztec Land & Cattle is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.