Azimut Holding SPA is a large independent asset management firm operating primarily in Italy but with an increasingly global presence. In Italy, its capital management division sells and manages Italian mutual funds, Italian hedge funds, and is active in the discretionary management of individual investment portfolios. Its international business operations involve the sale, management, and distribution of financial and insurance products. Its portfolio solutions encompass a broad array of strategies that cut across various traditional and alternative asset classes. A majority of its revenue is derived from recurring fees from assets under management.