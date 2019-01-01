QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Azabache Energy Inc is a Canada based exploration company. It engaged in exploring oil and gas exploration opportunities in South America, primarily in Argentina and Colombia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Azabache Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Azabache Energy (AZBCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Azabache Energy (OTCEM: AZBCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Azabache Energy's (AZBCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Azabache Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Azabache Energy (AZBCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Azabache Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Azabache Energy (AZBCF)?

A

The stock price for Azabache Energy (OTCEM: AZBCF) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Aug 27 2021 14:54:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Azabache Energy (AZBCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Azabache Energy.

Q

When is Azabache Energy (OTCEM:AZBCF) reporting earnings?

A

Azabache Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Azabache Energy (AZBCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Azabache Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Azabache Energy (AZBCF) operate in?

A

Azabache Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.