Alloy Steel International Inc manufactures and distributes Arcoplate, a wear-resistant fused-alloy steel plate. The company manufactures specific grades of Arcoplate for various applications such as truck trays, fan blades, spill faces, and chutes and it is offered in different grades. It offers a variety of products including Arcoplate, Arcotuff, Arcoblock, Arcobolt, and Arcoweld. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Australia.