Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
5.61
Shares
60M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Gas Utilities
Aygaz AS is a gas company engaged in the sale and distribution of liquefied petroleum gas, or LPG, and natural gas products in Turkey. Its business segments include Gas and petroleum products; Electricity; Other. Gas and petroleum products segments generates most of the revenue for firm.

Aygaz Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aygaz (AYGUY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aygaz (OTCPK: AYGUY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aygaz's (AYGUY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aygaz.

Q

What is the target price for Aygaz (AYGUY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aygaz

Q

Current Stock Price for Aygaz (AYGUY)?

A

The stock price for Aygaz (OTCPK: AYGUY) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aygaz (AYGUY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on April 11, 2012.

Q

When is Aygaz (OTCPK:AYGUY) reporting earnings?

A

Aygaz does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aygaz (AYGUY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aygaz.

Q

What sector and industry does Aygaz (AYGUY) operate in?

A

Aygaz is in the Utilities sector and Gas Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.