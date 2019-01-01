Ayfie Group AS is a search company offering intelligent knowledge discovery products and search solutions. The firm is a software company specialized in text analytics and smart research based on natural language processing and machine learning. Its core products are ayfie Inspector and ayfie Locator which is used in the legal, financial, and corporate and compliance markets. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the subscription. Geographically, it operates in Norway, Germany, Sweden, and the USA. The firm generates a majority of its revenue from Norway.