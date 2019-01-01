QQQ
Ayfie Group AS is a search company offering intelligent knowledge discovery products and search solutions. The firm is a software company specialized in text analytics and smart research based on natural language processing and machine learning. Its core products are ayfie Inspector and ayfie Locator which is used in the legal, financial, and corporate and compliance markets. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the subscription. Geographically, it operates in Norway, Germany, Sweden, and the USA. The firm generates a majority of its revenue from Norway.


Ayfie Group Questions & Anwsers

How do I buy Ayfie Group (AYFGF) stock?

You can purchase shares of Ayfie Group (OTCEM: AYFGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Who are Ayfie Group's (AYFGF) competitors?

There are no as such competitors for Ayfie Group.

What is the target price for Ayfie Group (AYFGF) stock?

There is no analysis for Ayfie Group

Current Stock Price for Ayfie Group (AYFGF)?

The stock price for Ayfie Group (OTCEM: AYFGF) is $0.14 last updated Today at 4:55:04 PM.

Does Ayfie Group (AYFGF) pay a dividend?

There are no upcoming dividends for Ayfie Group.

When is Ayfie Group (OTCEM:AYFGF) reporting earnings?

Ayfie Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Is Ayfie Group (AYFGF) going to split?

There is no upcoming split for Ayfie Group.

What sector and industry does Ayfie Group (AYFGF) operate in?

Ayfie Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.