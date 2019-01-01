Amexdrug Corp is a pharmaceutical and cosmeceutical company. Along with its subsidiaries, the company engaged in the research and development, manufacturing and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs, cosmetics and distribution of prescription and over-the-counter drugs, private manufacturing and labeling, and a quality control laboratory. It has operations in two segments, Distribution; and Health and Beauty Products. The distribution segment consists of the wholesale pharmaceutical distribution and resale of brand and generic pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter drugs and non-drug products and health and beauty products. Health and Beauty Products consist of the manufacture and distribution of primary health and beauty products.