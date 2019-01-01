QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Amexdrug Corp is a pharmaceutical and cosmeceutical company. Along with its subsidiaries, the company engaged in the research and development, manufacturing and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs, cosmetics and distribution of prescription and over-the-counter drugs, private manufacturing and labeling, and a quality control laboratory. It has operations in two segments, Distribution; and Health and Beauty Products. The distribution segment consists of the wholesale pharmaceutical distribution and resale of brand and generic pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter drugs and non-drug products and health and beauty products. Health and Beauty Products consist of the manufacture and distribution of primary health and beauty products.

Amexdrug Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Amexdrug (AXRX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Amexdrug (OTCPK: AXRX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Amexdrug's (AXRX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Amexdrug.

Q

What is the target price for Amexdrug (AXRX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Amexdrug

Q

Current Stock Price for Amexdrug (AXRX)?

A

The stock price for Amexdrug (OTCPK: AXRX) is $0.1351 last updated Fri Feb 04 2022 15:55:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Amexdrug (AXRX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Amexdrug.

Q

When is Amexdrug (OTCPK:AXRX) reporting earnings?

A

Amexdrug does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Amexdrug (AXRX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Amexdrug.

Q

What sector and industry does Amexdrug (AXRX) operate in?

A

Amexdrug is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.