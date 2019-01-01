QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
TJT Inc is a major provider of recycled axles and tires to the manufactured housing industry. It operates recycling facilities in Idaho and California and serves ten western states. In addition to the recycling business, the group also sells aftermarket products to manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and residential markets.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

TJT Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy TJT (AXLE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TJT (OTCEM: AXLE) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are TJT's (AXLE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TJT.

Q

What is the target price for TJT (AXLE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TJT

Q

Current Stock Price for TJT (AXLE)?

A

The stock price for TJT (OTCEM: AXLE) is $0.27 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:14:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TJT (AXLE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TJT.

Q

When is TJT (OTCEM:AXLE) reporting earnings?

A

TJT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TJT (AXLE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TJT.

Q

What sector and industry does TJT (AXLE) operate in?

A

TJT is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.