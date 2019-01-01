|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Axfood (OTCPK: AXFOF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Axfood.
There is no analysis for Axfood
The stock price for Axfood (OTCPK: AXFOF) is $25 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 14:30:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Axfood.
Axfood does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Axfood.
Axfood is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.