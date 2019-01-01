Axel Springer SE is a German digital publishing company that operates various newspapers, tabloid magazines, and lifestyle magazines. The company has organized itself into four business segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, Marketing Media, and Services/Holding. The company's digital media offerings generate revenue through paid subscriptions, followed by advertising revenue from companies placing content in its print and digital offerings. The company generates most of its revenue from the News Media and Classified Media segments, and roughly half of the company's revenue is earned in Germany.