QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 12:55PM
Benzinga - Apr 26, 2021, 12:12PM
Axel Springer SE is a German digital publishing company that operates various newspapers, tabloid magazines, and lifestyle magazines. The company has organized itself into four business segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, Marketing Media, and Services/Holding. The company's digital media offerings generate revenue through paid subscriptions, followed by advertising revenue from companies placing content in its print and digital offerings. The company generates most of its revenue from the News Media and Classified Media segments, and roughly half of the company's revenue is earned in Germany.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Axel Springer Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Axel Springer (AXELF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Axel Springer (OTCGM: AXELF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Axel Springer's (AXELF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Axel Springer.

Q

What is the target price for Axel Springer (AXELF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Axel Springer

Q

Current Stock Price for Axel Springer (AXELF)?

A

The stock price for Axel Springer (OTCGM: AXELF) is $79.5718 last updated Today at 2:45:54 PM.

Q

Does Axel Springer (AXELF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Axel Springer.

Q

When is Axel Springer (OTCGM:AXELF) reporting earnings?

A

Axel Springer does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Axel Springer (AXELF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Axel Springer.

Q

What sector and industry does Axel Springer (AXELF) operate in?

A

Axel Springer is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.