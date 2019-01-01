QQQ

Axios Mobile Assets Corp is a Canada based logistics enabler featuring a next generation, bio-based pallet technology, which can be bundled with its proprietary cross-platform tracking and information system that helps improve the value chain in the logistics market. The company's bundled offering aims to provide lower total cost, lighter weight, sanitary pallets, and real-time data. Its segments are Pallet Rental which accounts for the majority revenues and Freight Services.


Axios Mobile Assets Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Axios Mobile Assets (AXBSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Axios Mobile Assets (OTCEM: AXBSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Axios Mobile Assets's (AXBSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Axios Mobile Assets.

Q

What is the target price for Axios Mobile Assets (AXBSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Axios Mobile Assets

Q

Current Stock Price for Axios Mobile Assets (AXBSF)?

A

The stock price for Axios Mobile Assets (OTCEM: AXBSF) is $0.002 last updated Mon Nov 22 2021 14:36:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Axios Mobile Assets (AXBSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Axios Mobile Assets.

Q

When is Axios Mobile Assets (OTCEM:AXBSF) reporting earnings?

A

Axios Mobile Assets does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Axios Mobile Assets (AXBSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Axios Mobile Assets.

Q

What sector and industry does Axios Mobile Assets (AXBSF) operate in?

A

Axios Mobile Assets is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.