Axis Bank Ltd is a full-service bank operating mostly in India. The bank operates under four segments: treasury, corporate/wholesale banking, retail banking, and other banking. Treasury operations include security investments and derivative trading. Corporate/wholesale banking solutions include mid/large corporate relationships, corporate advisory, project appraisals, and syndication. Retail banking solutions include lending to individual/small businesses, savings accounts, debit and credit cards, ATMs and mobile banking, personal loans. Other banking operations include third-party product distribution and other banking transactions. A plurality of the bank's loan and advances comes from its corporate customers, while a plurality of its fee income comes from its retail customers.