Air Water Inc manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and chemical-based products. The firm organizes itself into five primary segments based on product type. The industrial gas segment, which generates the most revenue of any segment, sells gases including oxygen used in blast furnaces to produce steel. The chemical business sells coal and fine chemicals to the agricultural and pharmaceutical industries. The medical segment sells medical gases and sterilization equipment to hospitals and home-care facilities. The agricultural and food products segment sells delicatessen meat, frozen foods, and fruit and vegetable juices. The energy segment sells natural gas.