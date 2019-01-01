QQQ
Air Water Inc manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and chemical-based products. The firm organizes itself into five primary segments based on product type. The industrial gas segment, which generates the most revenue of any segment, sells gases including oxygen used in blast furnaces to produce steel. The chemical business sells coal and fine chemicals to the agricultural and pharmaceutical industries. The medical segment sells medical gases and sterilization equipment to hospitals and home-care facilities. The agricultural and food products segment sells delicatessen meat, frozen foods, and fruit and vegetable juices. The energy segment sells natural gas.

Air Water Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Air Water (AWTRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Air Water (OTCPK: AWTRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Air Water's (AWTRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Air Water.

Q

What is the target price for Air Water (AWTRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Air Water

Q

Current Stock Price for Air Water (AWTRF)?

A

The stock price for Air Water (OTCPK: AWTRF) is $15.51 last updated Tue Dec 21 2021 18:19:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Air Water (AWTRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Air Water.

Q

When is Air Water (OTCPK:AWTRF) reporting earnings?

A

Air Water does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Air Water (AWTRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Air Water.

Q

What sector and industry does Air Water (AWTRF) operate in?

A

Air Water is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.