Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 12:01PM
Aria Wireless Systems Inc is a shell company. Previously, the company was engaged in specialty electronics technology that specialized in wireless signal technologies used in commercial and government applications.

Aria Wireless Systems Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aria Wireless Systems (AWSI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aria Wireless Systems (OTCPK: AWSI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Aria Wireless Systems's (AWSI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aria Wireless Systems.

Q

What is the target price for Aria Wireless Systems (AWSI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aria Wireless Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for Aria Wireless Systems (AWSI)?

A

The stock price for Aria Wireless Systems (OTCPK: AWSI) is $0.19 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:57:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aria Wireless Systems (AWSI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aria Wireless Systems.

Q

When is Aria Wireless Systems (OTCPK:AWSI) reporting earnings?

A

Aria Wireless Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aria Wireless Systems (AWSI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aria Wireless Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Aria Wireless Systems (AWSI) operate in?

A

Aria Wireless Systems is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.