There is no Press for this Ticker
Allegheny & Western Railway is a railway services and shortline railroad company. It focuses on leasing, purchasing, and/or operating shortline railroads. It also provides consulting services in various aspects of the railroad industry; and turnkey planning, construction, and switching services for ethanol and biodiesel plants.

Allegheny & Western Rail Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Allegheny & Western Rail (AWRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Allegheny & Western Rail (OTCEM: AWRY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Allegheny & Western Rail's (AWRY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Allegheny & Western Rail.

Q

What is the target price for Allegheny & Western Rail (AWRY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Allegheny & Western Rail

Q

Current Stock Price for Allegheny & Western Rail (AWRY)?

A

The stock price for Allegheny & Western Rail (OTCEM: AWRY) is $91 last updated Tue Jan 25 2022 19:34:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Allegheny & Western Rail (AWRY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 1, 2013 to stockholders of record on December 19, 2012.

Q

When is Allegheny & Western Rail (OTCEM:AWRY) reporting earnings?

A

Allegheny & Western Rail does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Allegheny & Western Rail (AWRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Allegheny & Western Rail.

Q

What sector and industry does Allegheny & Western Rail (AWRY) operate in?

A

Allegheny & Western Rail is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.