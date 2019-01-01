QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.45 - 0.45
Mkt Cap
59.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.04
Shares
132.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Awilco LNG ASA owns and operates LNG transportation vessels. The company owns two 2013-built TFDE LNG carriers. It generates revenue through the exchange for transferring goods or services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Awilco LNG Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Awilco LNG (AWLNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Awilco LNG (OTCPK: AWLNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Awilco LNG's (AWLNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Awilco LNG.

Q

What is the target price for Awilco LNG (AWLNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Awilco LNG

Q

Current Stock Price for Awilco LNG (AWLNF)?

A

The stock price for Awilco LNG (OTCPK: AWLNF) is $0.45 last updated Tue Oct 05 2021 19:53:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Awilco LNG (AWLNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Awilco LNG.

Q

When is Awilco LNG (OTCPK:AWLNF) reporting earnings?

A

Awilco LNG does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Awilco LNG (AWLNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Awilco LNG.

Q

What sector and industry does Awilco LNG (AWLNF) operate in?

A

Awilco LNG is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.