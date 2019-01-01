SIIC Environment Holdings operates in water treatment, solid waste treatment, and other environment-related businesses. It designs and constructs water treatment systems and plants for private and public clients. In addition, the company constructs and operates water-related infrastructure under service concession arrangements that can last decades. Some projects are financed, built, and transferred to an external party at the end of the concession period. SIIC Environment has four operating segments: construction; Water and Sludge Treatment (majority of total revenue), water supply and waste incineration. Activities related to waste incineration are primarily granted under concession arrangements, and must meet a specified level of serviceability. The company primarily operates in China.