Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3K
Div / Yield
0.01/6.60%
52 Wk
0.16 - 0.2
Mkt Cap
437.9M
Payout Ratio
26.53
Open
-
P/E
3.96
EPS
0.07
Shares
2.6B
Outstanding
SIIC Environment Holdings operates in water treatment, solid waste treatment, and other environment-related businesses. It designs and constructs water treatment systems and plants for private and public clients. In addition, the company constructs and operates water-related infrastructure under service concession arrangements that can last decades. Some projects are financed, built, and transferred to an external party at the end of the concession period. SIIC Environment has four operating segments: construction; Water and Sludge Treatment (majority of total revenue), water supply and waste incineration. Activities related to waste incineration are primarily granted under concession arrangements, and must meet a specified level of serviceability. The company primarily operates in China.

SIIC Environment Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy SIIC Environment Hldgs (AWAEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SIIC Environment Hldgs (OTCPK: AWAEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SIIC Environment Hldgs's (AWAEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SIIC Environment Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for SIIC Environment Hldgs (AWAEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SIIC Environment Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for SIIC Environment Hldgs (AWAEF)?

A

The stock price for SIIC Environment Hldgs (OTCPK: AWAEF) is $0.17 last updated Mon Jan 10 2022 16:17:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SIIC Environment Hldgs (AWAEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SIIC Environment Hldgs.

Q

When is SIIC Environment Hldgs (OTCPK:AWAEF) reporting earnings?

A

SIIC Environment Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SIIC Environment Hldgs (AWAEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SIIC Environment Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does SIIC Environment Hldgs (AWAEF) operate in?

A

SIIC Environment Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.