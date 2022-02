Artventive Medical Group Inc is a medical device corporation. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing and marketing a family of endoluminal occlusion devices, known as the ArtVentive Endoluminal Occlusion System (ArtVentive EOS or EOS). The ArtVentive EOS is proprietary technology platform will be expanded from peripheral vascular to neurological vascular disorders, women's contraceptive health, varicose veins, interventional oncology and cardiology procedures.