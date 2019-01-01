QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Avra Inc has merged with Springs Rejuvenation, LLC, a Chamblee, Georgia anti-aging and stem cell center. It focuses on stem cell therapy, facial rejuvenation, hair rejuvenation, non-surgical hair restoration, protein-rich plasma (PRP) injections, and antiaging treatments. Revenue is dervied from service fees.

Avra Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Avra (AVRN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Avra (OTCPK: AVRN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Avra's (AVRN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Avra.

Q

What is the target price for Avra (AVRN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Avra

Q

Current Stock Price for Avra (AVRN)?

A

The stock price for Avra (OTCPK: AVRN) is $0.022 last updated Fri Feb 25 2022 20:04:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Avra (AVRN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Avra.

Q

When is Avra (OTCPK:AVRN) reporting earnings?

A

Avra does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Avra (AVRN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Avra.

Q

What sector and industry does Avra (AVRN) operate in?

A

Avra is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.