There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
AVP Inc owns and operates professional beach volleyball tournaments in the United States. The company's tournaments include FIVB Huntington Beach Open, King of the Court Series and AVP Gold Series Standings.

AVP Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AVP (AVPI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AVP (OTCEM: AVPI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AVP's (AVPI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AVP.

Q

What is the target price for AVP (AVPI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AVP

Q

Current Stock Price for AVP (AVPI)?

A

The stock price for AVP (OTCEM: AVPI) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Dec 14 2021 16:45:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AVP (AVPI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AVP.

Q

When is AVP (OTCEM:AVPI) reporting earnings?

A

AVP does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AVP (AVPI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AVP.

Q

What sector and industry does AVP (AVPI) operate in?

A

AVP is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.