Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Nurish.Me Inc offers dietary supplements. The company's products include CoreCumin which is a flagship product of the company and CogniNurish which is a combination of six functional foods with the bioavailable aloe vera and rice bran blend with phytonutrients including amino acids, cofactors, vitamins, and others.

Nurish.Me Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Nurish.Me (AVOZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nurish.Me (OTCPK: AVOZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nurish.Me's (AVOZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nurish.Me.

Q

What is the target price for Nurish.Me (AVOZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nurish.Me

Q

Current Stock Price for Nurish.Me (AVOZ)?

A

The stock price for Nurish.Me (OTCPK: AVOZ) is $0.009 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 17:54:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nurish.Me (AVOZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nurish.Me.

Q

When is Nurish.Me (OTCPK:AVOZ) reporting earnings?

A

Nurish.Me does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nurish.Me (AVOZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nurish.Me.

Q

What sector and industry does Nurish.Me (AVOZ) operate in?

A

Nurish.Me is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.