Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/228.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.46
Mkt Cap
6.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
282.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Advanced Voice Recognition Systems Inc is a software development company and is engaged in creating interface and application solutions for speech recognition technologies. It holds six issued patents and is also involved in patent monetization.

Advanced Voice Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Advanced Voice (AVOI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Advanced Voice (OTCPK: AVOI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Advanced Voice's (AVOI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Advanced Voice.

Q

What is the target price for Advanced Voice (AVOI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Advanced Voice

Q

Current Stock Price for Advanced Voice (AVOI)?

A

The stock price for Advanced Voice (OTCPK: AVOI) is $0.023 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:51:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Advanced Voice (AVOI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Advanced Voice.

Q

When is Advanced Voice (OTCPK:AVOI) reporting earnings?

A

Advanced Voice does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Advanced Voice (AVOI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Advanced Voice.

Q

What sector and industry does Advanced Voice (AVOI) operate in?

A

Advanced Voice is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.