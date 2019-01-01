QQQ
Avoca Inc owns and manages land located in St. Mary Parish, Louisiana. The St. Mary Parish land contains hydrocarbons which are developed in accordance with the custom of the trade in the oil and gas industry.

Avoca Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Avoca (AVOA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Avoca (OTCPK: AVOA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Avoca's (AVOA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Avoca.

Q

What is the target price for Avoca (AVOA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Avoca

Q

Current Stock Price for Avoca (AVOA)?

A

The stock price for Avoca (OTCPK: AVOA) is $1150.5 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 17:49:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Avoca (AVOA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 30, 2013 to stockholders of record on January 8, 2013.

Q

When is Avoca (OTCPK:AVOA) reporting earnings?

A

Avoca does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Avoca (AVOA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Avoca.

Q

What sector and industry does Avoca (AVOA) operate in?

A

Avoca is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.