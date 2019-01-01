QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 2.23
Mkt Cap
49.2K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
37.8M
Outstanding
Avra Medical Robotics Inc develops advanced medical surgical devices. It invests in four areas including surgical robotic systems, surgical tools, implantable devices and surgical robotic training.

Analyst Ratings

Avra Medical Robotics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Avra Medical Robotics (AVMR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Avra Medical Robotics (OTCEM: AVMR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Avra Medical Robotics's (AVMR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Avra Medical Robotics.

Q

What is the target price for Avra Medical Robotics (AVMR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Avra Medical Robotics

Q

Current Stock Price for Avra Medical Robotics (AVMR)?

A

The stock price for Avra Medical Robotics (OTCEM: AVMR) is $0.0013 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 20:16:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Avra Medical Robotics (AVMR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Avra Medical Robotics.

Q

When is Avra Medical Robotics (OTCEM:AVMR) reporting earnings?

A

Avra Medical Robotics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Avra Medical Robotics (AVMR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Avra Medical Robotics.

Q

What sector and industry does Avra Medical Robotics (AVMR) operate in?

A

Avra Medical Robotics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.