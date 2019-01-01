QQQ
AviChina Industry & Technology Co Ltd makes and sells aircraft and aircraft parts for defense and civil uses. The company also collaborates with international aviation product manufacturers. AviChina has three operating segments: Aviation entire aircraft; Aviation ancillary system and related business; and Aviation engineering services. The Aviation entire aircraft segment includes helicopters, trainer aircraft, and general aircraft for both civil and military uses. Over half of the company's revenue is generated from supplying components, spare parts, and services. AviChina mainly conducts its business in China.

AviChina Indus & Tech Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AviChina Indus & Tech Co (AVIJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AviChina Indus & Tech Co (OTCPK: AVIJF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are AviChina Indus & Tech Co's (AVIJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AviChina Indus & Tech Co.

Q

What is the target price for AviChina Indus & Tech Co (AVIJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AviChina Indus & Tech Co

Q

Current Stock Price for AviChina Indus & Tech Co (AVIJF)?

A

The stock price for AviChina Indus & Tech Co (OTCPK: AVIJF) is $0.55 last updated Wed May 12 2021 16:40:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AviChina Indus & Tech Co (AVIJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AviChina Indus & Tech Co.

Q

When is AviChina Indus & Tech Co (OTCPK:AVIJF) reporting earnings?

A

AviChina Indus & Tech Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AviChina Indus & Tech Co (AVIJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AviChina Indus & Tech Co.

Q

What sector and industry does AviChina Indus & Tech Co (AVIJF) operate in?

A

AviChina Indus & Tech Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.