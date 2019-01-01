AviChina Industry & Technology Co Ltd makes and sells aircraft and aircraft parts for defense and civil uses. The company also collaborates with international aviation product manufacturers. AviChina has three operating segments: Aviation entire aircraft; Aviation ancillary system and related business; and Aviation engineering services. The Aviation entire aircraft segment includes helicopters, trainer aircraft, and general aircraft for both civil and military uses. Over half of the company's revenue is generated from supplying components, spare parts, and services. AviChina mainly conducts its business in China.