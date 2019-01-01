QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Avis Financial Corp is an innovative, integrated business development engine that assists small and medium-sized enterprises. It is primarily involved in the part private equity, part consultancy, part merchant bank activities.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Avis Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Avis Financial (AVFP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Avis Financial (OTCEM: AVFP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Avis Financial's (AVFP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Avis Financial.

Q

What is the target price for Avis Financial (AVFP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Avis Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Avis Financial (AVFP)?

A

The stock price for Avis Financial (OTCEM: AVFP) is $0.0009 last updated Wed Aug 04 2021 13:49:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Avis Financial (AVFP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Avis Financial.

Q

When is Avis Financial (OTCEM:AVFP) reporting earnings?

A

Avis Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Avis Financial (AVFP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Avis Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Avis Financial (AVFP) operate in?

A

Avis Financial is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.