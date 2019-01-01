Aveng Ltd is in the construction and engineering business. It has the following segments. The Construction and Engineering segment specializes in the construction and maintenance of tunnels and pipelines, construction and Engineering: South Africa and rest of Africa; and mineral construction. It comprises McConnell Dowell and is divided into Australia, New Zealand, and Pacific, Built Environs, and Southeast Asia. The Mining segment comprises Moolmans and operates in the open cut and underground mining sectors. Other and Eliminations segment comprises corporate services, Africa construction, corporate held investments, including properties and consolidation eliminations, and Manufacturing and Processing.