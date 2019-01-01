QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Aveng Ltd is in the construction and engineering business. It has the following segments. The Construction and Engineering segment specializes in the construction and maintenance of tunnels and pipelines, construction and Engineering: South Africa and rest of Africa; and mineral construction. It comprises McConnell Dowell and is divided into Australia, New Zealand, and Pacific, Built Environs, and Southeast Asia. The Mining segment comprises Moolmans and operates in the open cut and underground mining sectors. Other and Eliminations segment comprises corporate services, Africa construction, corporate held investments, including properties and consolidation eliminations, and Manufacturing and Processing.

Aveng Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aveng (AVEPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aveng (OTC: AVEPY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Aveng's (AVEPY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aveng.

Q

What is the target price for Aveng (AVEPY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aveng

Q

Current Stock Price for Aveng (AVEPY)?

A

The stock price for Aveng (OTC: AVEPY) is $3.59 last updated Mon Jan 24 2022 16:32:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aveng (AVEPY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 30, 2012 to stockholders of record on October 10, 2012.

Q

When is Aveng (OTC:AVEPY) reporting earnings?

A

Aveng does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aveng (AVEPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aveng.

Q

What sector and industry does Aveng (AVEPY) operate in?

A

Aveng is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.