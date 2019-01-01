American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc is engaged in the business of providing IT solutions. The company, along with its subsidiaries, offers various services like private & hybrid data centers, enterprise networking solutions, unified cloud communications, managed services, cybersecurity, and enhanced connectivity. It caters its services to different sectors such as Energy, Finance, Healthcare, Manufacturing & logistics, Public sector, Retail and hospitality, Technology service providers, and Others. Geographically, it generates the majority of its revenue from the domestic market.