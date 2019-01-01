QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.16 - 0.26
Mkt Cap
9.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
54.2M
Outstanding
AUX Resources Corp is engaged in the exploration and acquisition of gold and silver. It is focused on the Stewart Camp, at the south of the Golden Triangle. The projects of the company include George River, American creek, Bear pass, Lower bear, and Tide north.

AUX Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AUX Resources (AUXRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AUX Resources (OTC: AUXRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AUX Resources's (AUXRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AUX Resources.

Q

What is the target price for AUX Resources (AUXRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AUX Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for AUX Resources (AUXRF)?

A

The stock price for AUX Resources (OTC: AUXRF) is $0.16783 last updated Wed Jul 14 2021 15:39:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AUX Resources (AUXRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AUX Resources.

Q

When is AUX Resources (OTC:AUXRF) reporting earnings?

A

AUX Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AUX Resources (AUXRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AUX Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does AUX Resources (AUXRF) operate in?

A

AUX Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.