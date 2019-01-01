QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/17.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 1.68
Mkt Cap
47.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.1
Shares
61.6M
Outstanding
Auxico Resources Canada Inc is a mineral exploration company. It explores silver-gold properties in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico. It is also actively engaged in exploration mining opportunities in Colombia. Geographically, the company operates in Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Columbia.

Auxico Resources Canada Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Auxico Resources Canada (AUXIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Auxico Resources Canada (OTCPK: AUXIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Auxico Resources Canada's (AUXIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Auxico Resources Canada.

Q

What is the target price for Auxico Resources Canada (AUXIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Auxico Resources Canada

Q

Current Stock Price for Auxico Resources Canada (AUXIF)?

A

The stock price for Auxico Resources Canada (OTCPK: AUXIF) is $0.7693 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:16:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Auxico Resources Canada (AUXIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Auxico Resources Canada.

Q

When is Auxico Resources Canada (OTCPK:AUXIF) reporting earnings?

A

Auxico Resources Canada does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Auxico Resources Canada (AUXIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Auxico Resources Canada.

Q

What sector and industry does Auxico Resources Canada (AUXIF) operate in?

A

Auxico Resources Canada is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.