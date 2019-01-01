Australian Vintage Ltd is principally engaged in winemaking, wine marketing, and vineyard management in Australia. Its business segments are Australasia / North America Packaged which supplies packaged wine within Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and North America; UK / Europe which supplies packaged and bulk wine in the UK and Europe through retail and distributor channels; Cellar Door which supplies wine direct to the consumer through regional outlets; Australasia / North America bulk wine and processing which supplies bulk wine, grapes, concentrate and winery processing services throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia and North America; and Vineyards which provides vineyard management and maintenance services within Australia. The company generates maximum revenue from UK / Europe segment.