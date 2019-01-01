QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
139M
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
Shares
252.6M
Outstanding
Australian Vintage Ltd is principally engaged in winemaking, wine marketing, and vineyard management in Australia. Its business segments are Australasia / North America Packaged which supplies packaged wine within Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and North America; UK / Europe which supplies packaged and bulk wine in the UK and Europe through retail and distributor channels; Cellar Door which supplies wine direct to the consumer through regional outlets; Australasia / North America bulk wine and processing which supplies bulk wine, grapes, concentrate and winery processing services throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia and North America; and Vineyards which provides vineyard management and maintenance services within Australia. The company generates maximum revenue from UK / Europe segment.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Australian Vintage Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Australian Vintage (AUVGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Australian Vintage (OTCPK: AUVGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Australian Vintage's (AUVGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Australian Vintage.

Q

What is the target price for Australian Vintage (AUVGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Australian Vintage

Q

Current Stock Price for Australian Vintage (AUVGF)?

A

The stock price for Australian Vintage (OTCPK: AUVGF) is $0.55 last updated Mon Mar 22 2021 13:47:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Australian Vintage (AUVGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Australian Vintage.

Q

When is Australian Vintage (OTCPK:AUVGF) reporting earnings?

A

Australian Vintage does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Australian Vintage (AUVGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Australian Vintage.

Q

What sector and industry does Australian Vintage (AUVGF) operate in?

A

Australian Vintage is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.