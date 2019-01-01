QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.53 - 21.25
Mkt Cap
231.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.11
Shares
15.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Aumann AG is a manufacturer of machinery and production lines for components of electrified drive trains and an equipment supplier. The firm operates through two segments: E-Mobility and Classic. E-mobility segment which derives majority revenue primarily develops, produces and sells special-purpose machinery and automated production lines for the electrification of vehicles. The Classic segment develops, produces and sells special-purpose machinery and automated production lines for the automotive, consumer goods, agricultural and general industry sectors. It also offers winding machinery, welding systems, assembly solutions, inline measuring machines, general automation solutions and supplementary services and others.

Aumann Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aumann (AUUMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aumann (OTCPK: AUUMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aumann's (AUUMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aumann.

Q

What is the target price for Aumann (AUUMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aumann

Q

Current Stock Price for Aumann (AUUMF)?

A

The stock price for Aumann (OTCPK: AUUMF) is $15.2 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 14:35:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aumann (AUUMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aumann.

Q

When is Aumann (OTCPK:AUUMF) reporting earnings?

A

Aumann does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aumann (AUUMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aumann.

Q

What sector and industry does Aumann (AUUMF) operate in?

A

Aumann is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.