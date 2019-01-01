QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Autris through its subsidiary is engaged in assembling and supplying nitrogen generators, air filtration systems, compressed air heaters and heated hoses. The company's products include NitroMax30 which is a Nitrogen generator that produces 30cfm of pure nitrogen; HeatPro200 that is a compressed air heater for heating of compressed air or nitrogen; MaxDry200 that is a high performance tri stage filter, membrane dryer and heater used to supply clean dry air for painting and other compressed air applications including powder coating; and Heated hoses that are manufactured at its Wilsonville facility supplied as a sub component of the HeatPro200 and the MaxDry200. Its products are sold in Canada, Holland, Germany, China and various states in the United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Autris Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Autris (AUTR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Autris (OTCEM: AUTR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Autris's (AUTR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Autris.

Q

What is the target price for Autris (AUTR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Autris

Q

Current Stock Price for Autris (AUTR)?

A

The stock price for Autris (OTCEM: AUTR) is $0.004 last updated Tue Jan 11 2022 14:49:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Autris (AUTR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Autris.

Q

When is Autris (OTCEM:AUTR) reporting earnings?

A

Autris does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Autris (AUTR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Autris.

Q

What sector and industry does Autris (AUTR) operate in?

A

Autris is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.