Autris through its subsidiary is engaged in assembling and supplying nitrogen generators, air filtration systems, compressed air heaters and heated hoses. The company's products include NitroMax30 which is a Nitrogen generator that produces 30cfm of pure nitrogen; HeatPro200 that is a compressed air heater for heating of compressed air or nitrogen; MaxDry200 that is a high performance tri stage filter, membrane dryer and heater used to supply clean dry air for painting and other compressed air applications including powder coating; and Heated hoses that are manufactured at its Wilsonville facility supplied as a sub component of the HeatPro200 and the MaxDry200. Its products are sold in Canada, Holland, Germany, China and various states in the United States.