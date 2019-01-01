Gold79 Mines Ltd is focused on building ounces in the Southwest USA. It holds 100% earn-in option to purchase agreements on three gold projects: the Jefferson Canyon Gold Project and the Tip Top Gold-Silver Project both located in Nevada, USA, and, the Gold Chain Project located in Arizona, USA. In addition, the company holds two projects with minority interest in the Greyhound Project, Nunavut, Canada under JV and a carried interest in the Taviche Project inOaxaca, Mexico.