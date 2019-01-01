QQQ
Gold79 Mines Ltd is focused on building ounces in the Southwest USA. It holds 100% earn-in option to purchase agreements on three gold projects: the Jefferson Canyon Gold Project and the Tip Top Gold-Silver Project both located in Nevada, USA, and, the Gold Chain Project located in Arizona, USA. In addition, the company holds two projects with minority interest in the Greyhound Project, Nunavut, Canada under JV and a carried interest in the Taviche Project inOaxaca, Mexico.

Gold79 Mines Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gold79 Mines (AUSVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gold79 Mines (OTCQB: AUSVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gold79 Mines's (AUSVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gold79 Mines.

Q

What is the target price for Gold79 Mines (AUSVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gold79 Mines

Q

Current Stock Price for Gold79 Mines (AUSVF)?

A

The stock price for Gold79 Mines (OTCQB: AUSVF) is $0.051 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:33:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gold79 Mines (AUSVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gold79 Mines.

Q

When is Gold79 Mines (OTCQB:AUSVF) reporting earnings?

A

Gold79 Mines does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gold79 Mines (AUSVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gold79 Mines.

Q

What sector and industry does Gold79 Mines (AUSVF) operate in?

A

Gold79 Mines is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.