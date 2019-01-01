QQQ
Aurwest Resources Corp is a junior mining exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company's project includes Stellar; Paradise Lake and Miguels Lake.

Aurwest Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aurwest Resources (AURWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aurwest Resources (OTCPK: AURWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aurwest Resources's (AURWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aurwest Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Aurwest Resources (AURWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aurwest Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Aurwest Resources (AURWF)?

A

The stock price for Aurwest Resources (OTCPK: AURWF) is $0.0832 last updated Thu Dec 30 2021 17:19:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aurwest Resources (AURWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aurwest Resources.

Q

When is Aurwest Resources (OTCPK:AURWF) reporting earnings?

A

Aurwest Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aurwest Resources (AURWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aurwest Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Aurwest Resources (AURWF) operate in?

A

Aurwest Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.