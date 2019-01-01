Attune RTD is an US-based development stage company, it is engaged in providing developed technology related to the operations of energy efficient electronic systems. The company designed and develops its patented BrioWave technology that reduces electrical consumption associated with residential pools and central HVAC systems. It provides technology related to the operations of energy efficient electronic systems such as swimming pool pumps, sprinkler controllers and heating and air conditioning controllers. Additionally, the technology represents an effective demand response solution for utilities to leverage savings and works collaboratively with solar power systems. Geographically, the operations of the group are carried out through the region of United States.