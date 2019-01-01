QQQ
Aurelia Metals Ltd is a mineral exploration company. The company is engaged in mining gold, silver, lead, and Zinc. It focuses on the development and exploration of the Hera Mine project and Peak Mine project. The company generates maximum revenue from Peak Mine project.

Aurelia Metals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aurelia Metals (AUMTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aurelia Metals (OTCPK: AUMTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Aurelia Metals's (AUMTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aurelia Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Aurelia Metals (AUMTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aurelia Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Aurelia Metals (AUMTF)?

A

The stock price for Aurelia Metals (OTCPK: AUMTF) is $0.327 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:46:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aurelia Metals (AUMTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aurelia Metals.

Q

When is Aurelia Metals (OTCPK:AUMTF) reporting earnings?

A

Aurelia Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aurelia Metals (AUMTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aurelia Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Aurelia Metals (AUMTF) operate in?

A

Aurelia Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.