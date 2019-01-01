QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
AURYN Mining Corp is a mining and exploration company. The company is engaged in the business of acquiring and seeking to develop copper and gold mining interests in Chile, South America. The company owns and controls over 10,500 hectares of mining claims comprising the Altos de Lipangue mining district.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AURYN Mining Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AURYN Mining (AUMC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AURYN Mining (OTCPK: AUMC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AURYN Mining's (AUMC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AURYN Mining.

Q

What is the target price for AURYN Mining (AUMC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AURYN Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for AURYN Mining (AUMC)?

A

The stock price for AURYN Mining (OTCPK: AUMC) is $0.94 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:45:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AURYN Mining (AUMC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AURYN Mining.

Q

When is AURYN Mining (OTCPK:AUMC) reporting earnings?

A

AURYN Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AURYN Mining (AUMC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AURYN Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does AURYN Mining (AUMC) operate in?

A

AURYN Mining is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.