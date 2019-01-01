QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
1.22/4.08%
52 Wk
29.85 - 34.17
Mkt Cap
892.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
29.8M
Outstanding
Aurelius Equity Opportunities Se & Co KGaA acquires companies with potential for development and makes long-term investments in its portfolio companies. It has offices located across the globe and chooses to invest in companies across a range of sectors. Traditionally, Aurelius has made investments throughout Europe in medium-sized companies and corporate spin-offs, given that they meet a group of requirements. The company relies on international contacts, a team of specialists in financial and corporate management and other resources to help rebuild companies. Opportunities are found through internal due diligence and consulting numerous external experts.

Analyst Ratings

Aurelius Equity Opps Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aurelius Equity Opps (AULRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aurelius Equity Opps (OTCGM: AULRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aurelius Equity Opps's (AULRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aurelius Equity Opps.

Q

What is the target price for Aurelius Equity Opps (AULRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aurelius Equity Opps

Q

Current Stock Price for Aurelius Equity Opps (AULRF)?

A

The stock price for Aurelius Equity Opps (OTCGM: AULRF) is $29.9891 last updated Thu Dec 16 2021 14:36:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aurelius Equity Opps (AULRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aurelius Equity Opps.

Q

When is Aurelius Equity Opps (OTCGM:AULRF) reporting earnings?

A

Aurelius Equity Opps does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aurelius Equity Opps (AULRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aurelius Equity Opps.

Q

What sector and industry does Aurelius Equity Opps (AULRF) operate in?

A

Aurelius Equity Opps is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.