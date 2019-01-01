QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Anhui Expressway Co Ltd operates and manages toll expressways. Its activities involve investment, construction, operation and management of toll roads. The company provides toll service for all vehicles and receives vehicles toll-free charges as per charging standards. It also focuses on repairs and safety maintenance for the operating expressways. It operates its business in two segments namely, Toll roads services and Pawn services. Toll road services include construction, operation, management and development of toll roads. Pawn services include pawn loan services. The company earns the majority of its revenue from the Toll road services segment.

Anhui Expressway Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Anhui Expressway Co (AUHEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Anhui Expressway Co (OTCPK: AUHEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Anhui Expressway Co's (AUHEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Anhui Expressway Co.

Q

What is the target price for Anhui Expressway Co (AUHEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Anhui Expressway Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Anhui Expressway Co (AUHEF)?

A

The stock price for Anhui Expressway Co (OTCPK: AUHEF) is $0.695 last updated Mon Mar 29 2021 15:09:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Anhui Expressway Co (AUHEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Anhui Expressway Co.

Q

When is Anhui Expressway Co (OTCPK:AUHEF) reporting earnings?

A

Anhui Expressway Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Anhui Expressway Co (AUHEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Anhui Expressway Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Anhui Expressway Co (AUHEF) operate in?

A

Anhui Expressway Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.