Anhui Expressway Co Ltd operates and manages toll expressways. Its activities involve investment, construction, operation and management of toll roads. The company provides toll service for all vehicles and receives vehicles toll-free charges as per charging standards. It also focuses on repairs and safety maintenance for the operating expressways. It operates its business in two segments namely, Toll roads services and Pawn services. Toll road services include construction, operation, management and development of toll roads. Pawn services include pawn loan services. The company earns the majority of its revenue from the Toll road services segment.