Range
14.59 - 15.27
Vol / Avg.
40K/11.1K
Div / Yield
1.34/8.89%
52 Wk
14.15 - 25.25
Mkt Cap
7.1B
Payout Ratio
54.89
Open
14.72
P/E
6.41
Shares
473.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Polymetal International PLC is a precious metals mining group, operating in Russia and Kazakhstan. The group has five reportable segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Yakutia and Kazakhstan. Each segment is engaged in gold, silver, or copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation. The Magadan and Khabarovsk segments contribute the majority of revenue for Polymetal.

Analyst Ratings

Polymetal International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Polymetal International (AUCOY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Polymetal International (OTCPK: AUCOY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Polymetal International's (AUCOY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Polymetal International.

Q

What is the target price for Polymetal International (AUCOY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Polymetal International

Q

Current Stock Price for Polymetal International (AUCOY)?

A

The stock price for Polymetal International (OTCPK: AUCOY) is $15.065 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:49:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Polymetal International (AUCOY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 9, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 6, 2018.

Q

When is Polymetal International (OTCPK:AUCOY) reporting earnings?

A

Polymetal International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Polymetal International (AUCOY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Polymetal International.

Q

What sector and industry does Polymetal International (AUCOY) operate in?

A

Polymetal International is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.